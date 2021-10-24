Hatred is the devil’s seed of evil

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

RACISM, terrorism, tribalism, xenophobia and segregation, all which are prevalent across the world, are all manifestations of hatred.

This week’s True Gospel focuses on hatred and how best the world would overcome this scourge.

By definition, hatred is an extremely strong feeling of dislike for someone or something.

Our Lord Jesus Christ prophesied this hate that I dissuade on this platform.

Usually, hatred is distinct from short-lived feelings such as anger and disgust.

While some forms of animosity may only manifest briefly and mildly, hatred is a form of active, ongoing hostility that often uses up significant emotional energy on the perpetrator.

When someone feels hatred for another person, they often spend much of their time fixating on their anger, contempt, or dislike of the other.

An example is the deep racism prevailing in the United States of America.

It is a fact that a majority of the white people naturally hate people of colour, mainly blacks.

Africa is also awash with examples of hatred.

In South Africa, it manifests itself in immeasurable and yawning xenophobia.

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, the hatred between Christians and Muslims is deep.

On the political front, we have observed civil wars and rebellions across the world.

There are threats among global superpowers to wage a range of advanced weapons, equipment, structures and vehicles used specifically for the purpose of warfare.

Our Lord Jesus Christ predicted things will worsen, especially against those of Christian faith.

Do not forget that hatred is based on the perception of the other, but also has a strong relationship with ourselves, with our personal history, and its effects on our personality, feelings, ideas, beliefs and especially our identity.

Jesus Christ says the heightened hatred will be the beginning of birth pains.

Matthew 24:8-9 of the Contemporary English Version reads: “But this is just the beginning of troubles. You will be arrested, punished, and even killed. Because of me, you will be hated by people of all nations.”

The word of Jehovah God insists we should learn to get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger and hatred yet we still come short of doing what is required of us.

Ephesians 4:31 New Living Translation declares: “Get rid of all bitterness, rage, anger, harsh words, and slander, as well as all types of evil behavior.”

Threats of wars and general warfare will be galore during the period to come. This is due to hatred. Despite advancements in technology, there shall be massive famines, volcanoes, severe droughts and earthquakes.

Matthew 24:6-7 of the New Living Translation forecasts: “And you will hear of wars and threats of wars, but don’t panic. Yes, these things must take place, but the end won’t follow immediately. Nation will go to war against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in many parts of the world.”

CAUSES OF HATRED

– Envy or want what the other person has. They may consider it unfair that someone has what they lack.

– Mostly, hatred is caused by jealousy, failure or guilt.

– Have contempt for another person or believe them to be inferior.

– Learn hatred from parents, their community, or other social groups.

– Humiliation or mistreatment by another person.

HOW TO OVER COME HATRED

Psalm 1:1-2 of the New International Version remarks: “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the LORD, and who meditates on his law day and night.”

SOME STEPS TO DIFFUSE HATRED:

– When you begin to feel hateful thoughts, stop, take a deep breath, let it out very slowly and repeat this several times.

– Consciously challenge your irrational, hateful thoughts.

– Replace those hateful irrational thoughts with calmer rational thoughts.

– If your feelings are directed at another person, limit your contact with this person.

– Employ a “distraction strategy” to refocus your mind – play music, watch a movie, go for a walk, read a book, exercise.

Most importantly, if one fears Jehovah God, you would have ashamed hatred, which is the devil’s seed of evil.

According to Proverbs 8:13, “The fear of the Lord is hatred of evil. Pride and arrogance and the way of evil and perverted speech I hate.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

Feedback: Savious.Kwinika@cajnewsafrica.com, TWITTER, @SaviousKwinika, FACEBOOK, Savious-Parker Kwinika, INSTAGRAM: Savious_Parker_Kwinika