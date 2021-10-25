Sudan suffers another military coup

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – THERE is widespread concern over another coup in Sudan.

Reports of a coup emerged on Monday with indications the military had placed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest for reportedly refusing to endorse the coup.

Later in the day, the military dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency.

This comes slightly over a month since another coup attempt did not materialise in the restive Northeast African country of over 45 million people.

Volker Perthes, the representative of the United Nations Secretary General in Sudan, condemned the latest plot and attempts to undermine Sudan’s political transition.

“The reported detentions of the Prime Minister, government officials and politicians is unacceptable,” the envoy stated on Monday.

He called on security forces to release all those unlawfully detained and official held under house arrest.

Perthes encouraged all parties to embrace dialogue and restore constitutional order.

Further afield, Germany stated that reports of another attempted coup in the Sudan were worrying and condemnable.

“This attempted overthrow of government must be stopped immediately,” said Foreign Minister, Heiko Mass.

He called on concerned parties to resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue.

“This they owe to the people in the Sudan who fought for an end to dictatorship and for democratic change,” Maas said.

Sudan’s crises have worsened since 2009 when Omar al-Bashir was overthrown, almost 30 years after he also ascended to the presidency after a coup.

