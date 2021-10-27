Chege assumes executive role at Vodacom Group

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI – THE Vodacom Group has appointed Stephen Chege as Chief External Affairs Officer.

The appointment is effective November 15.

He has been promoted from his position as Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer.

Chege will take up the role at Vodacom Headquarters in Johannesburg, reporting to Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer, Shameel Joosub.

He will be responsible for Group Regulatory, External and Corporate Affairs, Public Policy, Communication Strategy, Media Relationships, Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) and Sustainability.

The role covers the Vodacom Group markets including South Africa, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Lesotho and Vodafone Ghana.

Chege will also continue supporting Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia and Safaricom in Kenya.

“In the meantime, Steve will continue discharging all functions of the office,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom Chief Executive Officer.

– CAJ News