South Sudan to resume oil exports via Sudan

from EMMANUEL MANYANG in Juba, South Sudan

South Sudan Bureau

JUBA, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Sudan is set to resume transportation of crude oil through the war-torn Sudanese territories. The outbreak of war had impacted on exports.

The conflict started in April last year after tensions between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Tut Gatluak, South Sudan Presidential Advisor on National Security, confirmed discussion with his Sudanese counterpart on Transitional Sovereign Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, regarding the renewed transportation of oil.

Gatluak assured that further meetings between the oil ministries of the two neighbouring countries would take place to ensure a breakthrough in this dialogue brought about the desired fruitful results for both.

“South Sudan’s oil transportation line has been affected by the war in Sudan, and it is currently suspended due to the continued military operations at the areas alongside the line,” Gatluak said.

He pointed out that he had since delivered to Al-Burhan a written message from South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir Mayardi, about bilateral ties.

There had been tensions since South Sudan attained independence in 2011, as the world’s newest country.

Oil exports constitute the main source of South Sudan’s national revenue.

The country heavily depends on Sudan, its northern neighbour, to transport oil to international markets.

– CAJ News