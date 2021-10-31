Why Christ had inner circle among Apostles?

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

WHEN the going gets tough, we require the presence of genuine, reliable, loyal, unswerving and truthful friends and relatives.

This is neither new nor peculiar to nowadays.

It also occurred during the era of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Out of his 12 disciples, whenever the going got hard-wearing, the Messiah only settled for his three steadfast disciples.

This inner circle consisted of Peter, James and John.

You, dear reader, also require dependable friends, relatives or partners in order to be strong and overcome whatever form of challenges or share the joy and sorrow with.

When such challenges occur, we become unable to respond with the right kind of action and endurance.

Sometimes we lack the faith desired to strengthen us.

Hence we must ensure we surround ourselves with stable and reliable friends, partners or relatives.

This is the reason why we must always opt for trustworthy, tried and tested characters of the same personality-oriented in order to overcome whatever challenges life throws at us.

Faced with crucifixion, Jesus Christ took with him Peter, James and John to pray into the Garden of Gethsemane, which is located at the foot of the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem.

Mark 14:33 of the Amplified Bible version related: “He (Jesus Christ) took Peter and James and John with Him, and He began to be deeply distressed and troubled [extremely anguished at the prospect of what was to come].”

And He said to them, “My soul is deeply grieved and overwhelmed with sorrow, to the point of death; remain here and keep watch.”

These three apostles were evidently close to Jesus. The trio are mentioned multiple times in the bible as being the only three disciples who were present, very close or whom Jesus took with Him whenever an extraordinary manifestation of His power or glory of Jehovah God occurred.

Upon Jesus’ transfiguration, again, Jesus took Peter and the two brothers, James and John up the mountain.

Matthew 17:1-2 of the New Living Translation confirms this True Gospel.

It reads: “Six days later Jesus took Peter and the two brothers, James and John, and led them up a high mountain to be alone. As the men watched, Jesus’ appearance was transformed so that his face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as light.”

Although the bible did not discuss why Jesus favoured those three disciples only ahead of the nine others, this True Gospel however notes what triggered Jesus to settle for the trio.

The language in which Jesus used at Transfiguration follows Peter’s confession that Jesus Christ was the Messiah, a true Son of Jehovah God, which the other apostles did not seem to know.

Simon Peter, in Matthew 16:16 of the New King James Version declares: “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

As a result, Jesus described Peter as “blessed”, because he knew this knowledge had not been revealed to Peter by human means, but by Jehovah God.

We also notice that the two brothers, James and John were close to each other, and also to Jesus Christ himself.

At one time Jesus Christ nicknamed them “Sons of Thunder” (or “Boanerges” in Greek), for they were both apparently of a brash.

Elsewhere in the Old Testament, we have noticed prophets that chose their trusted lieutenants when they were required to pray, fast and perform miracles.

In today’s life, I believe you too, require friends that are genuine and relatives who don’t backbite.

You need partners that are dependable.

You don’t need those that always want to abuse relations for their selfish interests.

Check your mobile phone.

When you are facing financial challenges, are there friends that can assist?

If not, then you clearly know that all those are rendered useless.

Just like our Lord Jesus Christ, please, surround yourself with people of character, people of value, credibility and those who are very much dependable.

You must also be highly credible and dependable in order to attract good characters.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

