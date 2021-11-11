Avon Justine rewards rep, consultant with cars

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AN Avon Justine representative and a consultant have driven away in style as part of the company’s performance-based rewards programme aimed at enhancing women’s earning opportunities.

Pauline Kganyago from Soshanguve and Mathaka Raphunga from Louis Trichardt each won a brand-new Suzuki Swift valued at over R169 000.

This underlines the company asserting its commitment to ensuring women reap the benefits of the growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Mikey Bicknell, Executive Sales Director at Avon Justine, said while the company had its flagship Avon Justine Rewards Programme that gave consultants and representatives a sustained competitive edge, they were inspired to put in place periodic interventions that reward top performance and loyalty to the brand.

“Having a reliable brand-new car will enable Pauline and Mathaka to grow their businesses even further by providing flexibility and convenience of movement as well as time efficiency, which can be invested back into further advancing their businesses,” Bicknell said.

Avon representatives and Justine consultants were required to place a minimum order of R2 000 on selected products using the Avon or Justine ON app during the month of July, August and September, to be eligible for the competition.

A total of 4 765 consultants and 27 658 representatives qualified for the draw.

Three second runner ups pocketed R10 000 each, while two third prize winners banked R5 000 each.

“We were blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response we received from our Consultants and Representatives who entered this competition in their numbers,” Bicknell said.

“We wish to thank each one of our Consultants and Representatives for taking part in this competition and for sharing the winning feeling with us,” the executive concluded.

Avon has been in the beauty industry for 135 years.

– CAJ News