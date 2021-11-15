South Africa vows ‘Siyabuya’ on comeback trail

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – MUSIC has an unmatched power to comfort, inspire and motivate.

In a country such as South Africa, which is enduring the most devastating impact of the COVID-19 in the African continent, its (music) importance cannot be overstated.

Thus, by coming together to produce an inspirational song, two organisations of the same name have killed multiple birds with one stone… and it has given birth to a project of a similar name.

The musical initiative by the two organisations – both called Siyabuya- is inspiring South Africa to beat the pandemic and enhance the recovery of the tourism industry, a sector that has suffered arguably the most wreckage during the era of the COVID-19.

One Siyabuya is a movement founded in March 2021, with objectives to inspire, empower and give hope to millions of South Africans who had suffered directly or indirectly from the devastating economic impact of the pandemic.

The other Siyabuya is a marimba band that entertains locals and tourists at venues such as Cape Town’s popular V&A Waterfront.

So when the Siyabuya movement wanted a song that would spread enthusiasm, inspire action to provide jobs and encourage the vaccinations that are a prerequisite for the economic growth the country so desperately needs, who better to turn to than a popular marimba band, sharing the same name?

A collaboration between these two organisations has culminated in the release of… a Siyabuya song.

Siyabuya means “to come back.”

Its relevance cannot be overstated as South Africa aims to bounce back from the ravages of the COVID-19 that at the time of publication had claimed 89 452 lives, from over 2, 819 million cases in the country.

Max Nkala and his six-member marimba band worked with Melene Rossouw, campaign lead of the Siyabuya movement, to get the combination of a catchy tune and lyrics.

“As the Siyabuya Marimba Band we are delighted to have been part of this incredible project,” Nkala said.

“This song is our contribution to help South Africa come back stronger from this pandemic,” he added.

“This song, we believe, will inspire the hearts and minds of South Africans to become active citizens in our country, to arise and roll up their sleeves and start doing things for themselves.”

Rossouw was in 2020 selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans and made the Top Ten list of Most Influential Young Africans by Africa Youth Awards.

She was also recently named as one of the 100 Most Influential South Africans.

The lyrics, in isiZulu, depict a determination to bounce back through unity.

The song is available to television, radio and music stations for no charge other than royalties, which go to the Siyabuya Marimba band.

– CAJ News