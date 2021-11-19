Vivo unveils Y33s in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – VIVO, buoyed by its positioning on fourth in global shipments of smartphones, has unveiled the Y33s, its latest product in South Africa.

It is the latest addition to the Y-series, which the Chinese technology company says is reputed for its ultra-clear images, trendy appearances and stellar entertaining user experience.

It rides on the earlier successful launches of the V21 5G and Y21s.

The vivo Y33s will be available in all Vodacom and MTN stores this month, starting from the recommended retail price (RRP) of R5 999 (US$387).

It is also available on postpaid deals from R299 and R329 on both 24 and 36 month options.

The smartphone spots a 50MP Ultra Main and 16MP Front Cameras.

There is also a 2MP macro lens.

Available in Midday Dream or Mirror Black, the Y33s has 4GB +128GB storage, plus extended RAM of 4GB + 1GB.

Latest data from Canalys indicate vivo ranked fourth in global smartphone shipments for the first time with a market share of 10 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

Vivo remained among the top five in global smartphone shipments in the past four quarters and topped China’s smartphone market in Q2 2021, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 50 countries and regions, and reports use by more than 400 million users worldwide.

– CAJ News