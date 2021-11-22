Proposals for .za registry services open

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE manager and regulator of South Africa’s home on the worldwide web is requesting proposals for the provision of registry services for its second-level domains.

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA), which regulates the .za namespace, has issued a request for proposals for the provision of registry services for co.za, web.za, net.za and org.za.

The process is said to provide unique opportunity for eligible bidders to be appointed as a registry operator offering administrative and technical services for the operations and maintenance of the four .za commercial second-level domains.

Submissions close on December 9.

Molehe Wesi, Chief Executive Officer of ZADNA, said the organisation was determined to make the industry fluid so competent service providers, including those from the marginalised groups, could actively participate in the industry.

“We have decided to open the space for all people, irrespective of their demographic background, to embrace the opportunity presented by the technology landscape.”

“Everyone uses the web daily, and we see no reason why they shouldn’t participate in the economic activity of the industry that they support,” Wesi added.

The official pledged ZADNA was facilitating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to the ICT sector.

Hence small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) can actively participate in the domain namespace.

They can do so by becoming a registrar, a domain name reseller or an entity providing opportunities for the youth, women and people with disabilities to drive the ecosystem.

ZADNA, Wesi said, is determined to realise obligations of the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act by demystifying the industry and implementing an enabling regulatory framework to allow more participants to engage in economic activity.

“Anyone can participate,” Wesi assured.

“We will conduct virtual workshops to empower passionate young people, people with disabilities and women engage in the process and embrace opportunities.”

South Africa is hailed for its vibrant ICT sector, which is seen as the most competitive.

– CAJ News