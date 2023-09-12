Chad bearing brunt of Sudan conflict

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – CHAD, the Central African country, is in urgent need of more international support to help it address the surge in the number of refugees arriving from war-torn Sudan.

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has alerted the world to the crisis.

This follows his recent four-day visit to Chad, alongside the World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde.

In Chad, Nigeria’s neighbor, the envoys witnessed the dire humanitarian situation unfolding on the ground and called for greater international effort to address the urgent and long-term needs of the refugees and of the Chadian communities hosting them.

“The solidarity of the Chadian people towards refugees is extraordinary,” said Grandi.

He noted the authorities – both in N’Djamena and in eastern provinces where the influx has occurred, had spared no effort to welcome the refugees.

This is in spite of limited resources and many other challenges which Chad is facing.

“The international community, including development actors, must redouble their commitment to help them,” Grandi said.

In over four months, the conflict in neighbouring Sudan had forced a staggering number of people to cross into Chad in search of safety.

More than 400 000 refugees had arrived in the provinces of Ouaddaï, Sila and Wadi Fira.

Some 86 percent of these are women and children, underscoring the critical nature of the situation and the specific needs.

Most refugees come from Darfur, where Sudan’s conflict has triggered often brutal inter-communal violence, including the killing and rape of civilians.

“These refugees and the communities hosting them cannot afford to wait for the crisis to end to receive the world’s attention and support,” said Grandi.

During his visit, the World Bank announced a new package of grants amounting to US$340 million to help address the multiple shocks Chad is facing.

– CAJ News