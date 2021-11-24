Nova 9 release date revealed

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has confirmed the release date of its nova 9, the flagship in this series.

The international technology giant will unveil the smartphone in South Africa on Thursday.

It is the latest gadget in the series following the nova 8, nova 8i and nova Y60 all launched in 2021.

“It’s certainly been a nova year in South Africa, with the HUAWEI nova Series dominating the smartphone youth market and impressing users with its incredible features,” read a statement.

For the first time in the series, the Huawei nova 9 boasts the smartphone maker’s flagship-grade camera technology.

The smartphone’s 50MP ultra vision camera system allows the capture of professional-looking, social media-ready photos and videos in panoramas, portraits, close-ups or night shots.

It spots a 32MP high-res front camera, which like the rear camera, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) image stabilisation.

Measuring 160 mm X 73,7mm X7,77 mm, the nova, weighing approximately 175 grammes (including the battery), comes with a 6.57-inch Original Colour Curved Display.

– CAJ News