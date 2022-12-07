KZN is officially summer ready

by FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province is officially welcoming visitors for the festive season.

This follows its launch of the South Coast #SummerReady campaign.

The South Coast invites people to celebrate the festive season from December 9, 2022-to-January 3, 2023.

Phelisa Mangcu, Chief Executive Officer of South Coast Tourism & Investment Enterprise (SCTIE), said South Coast #SummerReady would increase accessibility to the destination for both tourism and investments.

“We are honoured to have the MEC in attendance to mark this occasion and the start of our KZN South Coast #SummerReady campaign as we welcome visitors to all our open beaches this festive season,” Mangcu said.

MEC (Member of the Executive Committee) for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, attended the launch.

He invited tourists to enjoy such sites and attractions as Drakensberg Mountain, the Big Five, Port Shepstone and Isimangaliso.

The South Coast also has Trafalgar Beach which is one of KZN’s awarded blue flag beaches.

This marks the first festive season to be marked without pandemic lockdowns since 2019.

– CAJ News