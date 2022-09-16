Immense potential in African cricket

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EIGHT national teams from the African continent are contesting the SkeyExch Africa Cup T-20 league in South Africa.

The tournament is ongoing at the Willow Park Cricket Stadium in Benoni, Johannesburg until September 22 when the finals will be held.

Countries comprising Botswana, Cameroon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Uganda are contesting the tournament hailed as the fastest format of the game of cricket.

Corcom Media Ventures, along with Toyam Industries Limited (TIL), have jointly organised this event with a long-term vision to promote the sport of cricket on grass root level and create an engaging platform for budding cricketers in the African sub-continent.

“We have always wanted to promote the game of cricket not only in India but worldwide,” said Mohamedali Budhwani, Chairman and Managing Director at TIL).

The company sees huge potential in African cricket, with Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe the primary countries it has established their presence in professional cricket.

“We want other countries to participate as well and want to provide a platform for the cricketers in these countries to showcase their talent,” said Budhwani.

– CAJ News