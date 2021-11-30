Tsogo Sun decries ‘unnecessary’ travel restrictions

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TSOGO Sun Hotels believe adults that are fully vaccinated should be allowed to travel internationally.

The South African hotel, gaming and entertainment group argued the current “unnecessary” regulation and limitations on travel were an impediment to its recovery.

Tsogo Sun made the sentiment last week when it released its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30.

It reported income of R959 million (US$60,5 million), an increase from R335 during the same period in 2020.

“While we are encouraged by the recent upward trend in trading, we are acutely aware that we are still trading at only 50 percent of system-wide rooms sold prior to COVID-19 and at occupancies far below the group’s long-term average,” Tsogo Sun stated.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed company said amid indications the COVID-19 would remain for the foreseeable future, the only way to return to some form of normality was to ensure that the majority of the South African adult population was vaccinated.

“For the hospitality industry in particular, ease and affordability of travel is of paramount importance as is the safety and confidence of tourists once they reach our shores and stay in our hotels.”

The group thus continues to encourage its employees to get vaccinated.

Until the international and corporate markets return and demand levels normalise, the group continues to focus on cash preservation and liquidity to continue trading through the pandemic.

With the highest caseload in the continent, South Africa has endured travel embargoes from some countries.

The Southern African country in March last year imposed one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns, barring inter-provincial travel and sealing its borders.

It has recorded more than 2,9 million cases with over 89 600 death amid fears of a fourth wave.

– CAJ News