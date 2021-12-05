Spare the rod and spoil the child

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

I RECENTLY heard one parent fuming at his misbehaving children.

“These kids lack discipline. They are a disgrace,” the parent said.

“I do not know where they got this kind of irritating behaviour,” she lamented.

Well, it is always in Jehovah’s nature to discipline children so that they become the good that we want them to be.

Parents must correct their children while they are still young.

Before delving deeper into this week’s True Gospel, allow me to define discipline.

Discipline is the practice of training people to obey rules or a code of behaviour, using punishment to correct disobedience.

Discipline involves strictness, firmness as well as training children to become the desired persons in both the eyes of Jehovah and of society.

Proverbs 22:6 English Standard Version confirms: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.”

When parents discipline children, they teach the minors in such a way the children embrace the parents’ vision, mission, purposes and goals to shape their lives.

One best way parents can lead their children to this direction is through disciplining them.

Proverbs 29:17 of the New Living Translation attests: “Discipline your children, and they will give you peace of mind and will make your heart glad.”

Children must always be punished for their wrong actions. Punishing them would discourage them from pursuing bad behaviour.

Children that are not disciplined will always trouble parents and society.

Proverbs 19:18 of the Contemporary English Version remarks: “Correct your children before it’s too late; if you don’t punish them, trouble will come their way.”

The bible insists on punishing children whenever they make repeated mistakes in order to discourage wrongdoing.

Further in the book of Hebrews 12:8 of the Berean Study Bible observes: “If you do not experience discipline like everyone else, then you are illegitimate children and not true sons.”

Fellow brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, even our creator, Jehovah God, punishes people whom He accepts as his children.

Hebrews 12:6 of the New Living Translation notes: “For the LORD disciplines those he loves, and he punishes each one he accepts as his child.”

Now, my question to all parents is, what stops yourselves from disciplining your children?

Forget their crocodile tears! Punish them. Spank them where necessary.

I’m very much aware that many people today are getting arrested for simply disciplining a child. But, in older times disciplining a child set good moral standards and taught that child on what was supposed to do and what not to do.

Justification of disciplining a child includes the advantages of development of a child’s character, learning from the consequences and better decision making.

children require love, attention and affection from parents regularly.

Children must also know that discipline is not abuse. There is a fine line between abuse and discipline.

While there is nowhere in bible where child abuse is condoned, the word of Jehovah recommends disciplining of our children.

A little spanking would not hurt a child.

Smacking them helps teach children to know the difference between right and wrong.

If parents do not discipline their children, then expect higher chances of them growing up in disobedience thinking they can do as they please.

Do not forget that spanking of a child is done out of love.

Discipline encourages a child to respect other people and live as a responsible person.

Proverbs 23:13-14 says: “Don’t fail to discipline your children. They won’t die if you spank them. Physical discipline may well save them from death,” while Proverbs 13:24 mentions: “Whoever does not discipline his son hates him, but whoever loves him is diligent to correct him.”

Remember, only foolish children make their parents angry all the time. Trouble making children bring sorrow to their parents hence Jehovah encouraging that we instill discipline to our children.

Proverbs 17:25 of the New Living Translation insists: “Foolish children bring grief to their father and bitterness to the one who gave them birth (mother).”

DISADVANTAGES OF EXTREME DISCIPLINE

If a child is unfairly disciplined, he or she establishes anxiety and fear, emotional fallout and rebellious behavior.

Extreme disciplining can bring about terrible results in terms of emotional fallout.

Additionally, rebellious behaviour is another issue which is considered as a disadvantage of disciplining children. Mutinous behavior can arise from using aggressive disciplinary strategies, if so, over time children begin to rebel parents.

Rebellious behavior in children, especially teenagers, can stem from very strict parenting. Strict rules without equal love and affection can trigger defiant and rebellious behaviour.

Overbearing rules without a strong relationship causes children to act out. Also, parents who are too controlling and do not allow children to make their own choices can trigger rebellious behavior.

Teenagers in particular need to have their thoughts and emotions validated and not micro-managed.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

