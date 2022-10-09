Biblical prophecy of wars terrifying

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

MANY prophecies our Lord Jesus Christ foretold have occurred.

Others are in the process of being fulfilled.

The prophecy on wars and threats of wars scares me most to the bone marrow.

History is littered with the nuclear arms race and images of the atomic destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki between August 6 and 9 in 1945.

Presently, there is the war between Ukraine and Russia.

There is the issue of the United States and its war partners – the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – militarizing every situation instead of sorting peaceful dialogue.

Think of our Lord Jesus Christ’s prophecies regarding the beginning of the end of the world.

Truly, the possibility of a global thermonuclear war cannot be ruled out.

This war is increasingly approaching.

Worse, the global body – the United Nations (UN) is not neutral.

The UN has been captured and manipulated to serve selfish interests of a small group of powerful warmongers. This defeats the pursuit of peace, justice, fairness and stability across the world.

Matthew 24:26-29 of the Contemporary English Version confirms: “You will soon hear about wars and threats of wars, but don’t be afraid. These things will have to happen first, but that isn’t the end. Nations and kingdoms will go to war against each other. People will starve to death, and in some places there will be earthquakes. But this is just the beginning of troubles. Right after those days of suffering, “The sun will become dark, and the moon will no longer shine. The stars will fall, and the powers in the sky will be shaken.”

Already we witnessed how the Russo-Ukrainian war impacted the entire world as acute food shortages hit hard on vulnerable nations. Prices of oil and gas shot to the roof top – what a prophecy!

Fellow brethren, if we carefully analyse the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States, we begin to see of how deadly the World War III would become.

Have you ever observed how world dwellers watch news developments following the war outbreak in Ukraine?

Almost every hour, believers across the world are on the lookout if this Russo-Ukraine war will not turn into a nuclear catastrophe.

Believers know very well that this world shall be destroyed by fire and that the earth shall melt with fervent heat, which is widely believed to be a nuclear weapon today.

Those who know how calamitous the nuclear destruction is clearly understand the effects of the destruction in question since it was foretold by Jesus Christ.

Fellow brethren, signs of earth’s destruction are on the wall. We clearly see the signs of the times are unfolding signalling to us that the end time is near, and such events as wars, conflicts, increasing levels of evil and wickedness in the world, rising environmental hazards, the emergence of a global economy-all of these are seen as signs of the times that signal to us that the Rapture is near.

MORAL DECAY

Other signs of the world coming to an end are of course the social decay.

The world has increasingly become wicked. Think of increased armed robberies, murders, theft, corruption, prostitution, hatred, warmongers, jealousy, witchcraft, rebellions, we are in days of sexual excess, homosexuality being promoted everywhere.

In general, life will be tough.

2 Timothy 3:1-2 of the Contemporary English Version attests: “You can be certain that in the last days there will be some very hard times. People will love only themselves and money. They will be proud, stuck-up, rude, and disobedient to their parents. They will also be ungrateful, godless, heartless, and hateful. Their words will be cruel, and they will have no self-control or pity. These people will hate everything good.”

Worse, this hatred shall see nation rise against nation while kingdom does the same against kingdom.

Matthew 24:7 of the Good News Translation reads: “Countries will fight each other; kingdoms will attack one another. There will be famines and earthquakes everywhere.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

