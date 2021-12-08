Mauritius relief after France lifts restrictions

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS has welcomed the decision by the French government to remove the island nation from restrictions imposed after the emergence of the new coronavirus variant.

France recently placed Mauritius on its list of “scarlet” destinations.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), Association of Hoteliers and Restaurateurs of Mauritius (AHRIM) and Airport Holdings welcomed the latest development.

Ken Arian, Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Holdings, AHRIM Chairman Jean-Michel Pitot, and Nilen Vencadasmy, Chairman of the MTPA, jointly stated.

They thanked French Ambassador, Florence Caussé-Tissier, whose intervention was instrumental.

Following the announcement, travel to Mauritius from France is resumed for people vaccinated with an EMA-approved vaccine (Pfizer / Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca / Vaxzeria / Covishield and Janssen).

Restrictions are, however, applicable to non-vaccinated travellers.

“Our priority remains the safety and security of our residents and visitors, so the rigorous arrival protocols related to COVID-19 remain in force,” the officials stated.

All visitors to Mauritius must undergo testing within 72 hours prior to travel, on arrival and in the days following.

Two months after the reopening of our borders, the tourism industry has come through some significant challenges, the above-mentioned officials stated.

“The entire value chain – airlines, hotels, restaurants, attractions, tour operators, taxis and more – is (are) united to ensure that the recovery of Mauritian tourism is a success.”

Tourism is an important component of the Mauritian economy as well as a significant source of its foreign exchange revenues.

– CAJ News