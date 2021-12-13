Nigeria operation nabs scores of drug dealers

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A TEENAGE boy from neighbouring Niger is among several suspects arrested during a crackdown on drug dealers in Nigeria.

The 17-year-old (name supplied but withheld because he is underage), has been arrested alongside a 23-year-old countryman in the southern Delta State for alleged possession of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol and cannabis.

Four others were arrested during the operation carried out by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

In other breakthroughs, a Ghanaian and two Nigerians have been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu respectively for trafficking of 9,95 kilograms of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Uzoh Ndubuisi Johnson was arrested during an inward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers on arrival in Abuja.

He arrived from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Udeh Charley was arrested at the Enugu airport for ingesting 72 wraps of cocaine weighing 1,25 kilograms.

He was arrested during outward screening of Ethiopian Airlines passengers going to Rome, Italy via Addis Ababa.

In a related development, another trafficker, Ghanaian John Kadja was arrested with 2 kilograms of methamphetamine during an outward clearance of Qatar Airways from Abuja to Doha at the departure screening area of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

One Onuoha Friday has been arrested in the southwestern Ondo State for alleged possession of 1 million capsules of tramadol.

Two trucks have been intercepted in the Delta and eastern Anambra with codeine, tramadol, diazepam and rohypnol

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, commended the officers for the arrests.

“He charged them and their compatriots across the country to remain vigilant and resolute in the collective mission to rid every part of Nigeria of illicit drugs,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesman, said.

