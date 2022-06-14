Emirates reshapes local commercial teams

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES has announced management rotations across its commercial operations teams in the continent.

Abdulla Adnan, currently Commercial Support Manager, will take on the role of Country Manager for Tanzania.

Majid Al Falasi, currently Country Manager for Tanzania, will take on a similar role in Sudan.

Mohamed Taher, currently Commercial Support Manager is to be posted as Commercial Support Manager in Kenya.

“We have a great talent pool of UAE (United Arab Emirates) Nationals, and we continue to invest in them and provide them with growth opportunities to take their careers to the next level,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer for Emirates Airline.

There are similar rotations have also been implemented in the Middle East, Far East, Europe positioning United Arab Emirates (UAE) talent in key markets and global commercial roles.

Emirates hopes to build a strong leadership pipeline to support the UAE’s strategic economic vision and drive Emirates and UAE aviation into the next 50 years of growth.

“I am confident in our newly appointed managers’ ability to further strengthen our commercial presence, and respond dynamically to serve our customers and partners in a fast changing travel landscape,” Kazim said.

– CAJ News