Huawei, MTN partner to close digital skills gap

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI South Africa has partnered with the MTN South Africa Foundation to support digital access for information and communication technology (ICT) skills development for a community in the North West Province.

Locals from the Letlhakeng Community will benefit.

The MTN SA Foundation donated a state of the art 20-seater multimedia centre to the Letlhakeng Community Care Centre, inclusive of data connectivity for 24 months and ICT training for staff members.

Huawei further supported the centre with up-skilling of 40 young people with ICT, Coding and Robotics training and provided them with Huawei Pads (Tablets).

Huawei and MTN also contributed to 200 Christmas food hampers for vulnerable children in the community.

“We hope that through this multi-media centre, the ICT training and the donation of the devices, we show our youth the numerous opportunities that comes with technology,” said Huawei Director of Marketing and Strategy, Ming Zhong.

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, said the initiative would upskill and train youth and the community with skills to bring them into the digital age.

“In today’s world you will never do a lot of things you wish to do if you are not familiar with IT, and that is the most important benefit this centre has for the local community,” she added.

North West Premier Bushy Kaubitsa Maape said, “This serves as an example of real service delivery to the people, this centre has multiple roles and functions, and is targeting almost everyone in the community, children, young adults and even the elderly are going to benefit from this centre.”

Huawei South Africa and MTN SA Foundation, have partnered since 2016 to host an annual Christmas party for underprivileged youth.

– CAJ News