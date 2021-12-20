Australia funds Mozambique, South Sudan relief efforts

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – AUSTRALIA has approved €5,4 million to address humanitarian crises in Mozambique and South Sudan.

Funds have been approved from the Foreign Disaster Fund (AKF).

They are to support the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) as well as the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the humanitarian NGO Geneva Call.

Mozambique has been hit hard by severe droughts, floods and two hurricanes in 2019, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In keeping with our humanitarian tradition, Mozambique – which has been a priority country of the Austrian development cooperation for nearly 30 years – can continue to count on our assistance in the field even during this difficult time,” said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Schallenberg noted the situation is similarly dramatic in South Sudan, which is affected by serious conflicts and is one of the poorest countries in the world.

Some 7,6 million people in South Sudan suffer from hunger, and are desperately in need of assistance.

“With our support, we can make an urgently needed contribution to fighting the humanitarian crisis,” the minister said.

Of the €5,4 million, €2 million will go to Mozambique, €1 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the rest to Austrian NGOs on site.

A total of €900 000 euros will be provided to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in South Sudan.

Some €1,4 million are designated for the CERF.

– CAJ News