Resurgent violence ruins Zimbabwe poll preparations

from NDABENI MLOTSHWA in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

BULAWAYO, (CAJ News) – VIOLENCE has marred preparations for by-elections set for this coming weekend in southwestern Zimbabwe.

Supporters of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) are blamed for the skirmishes ahead of the poll in Matobo in Matabeleland South province.

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party supporters have been targeted.

Some women were reportedly indecently abused, as they were forced to undress and remove their party T-shirts.

Several vehicles and houses were also damaged while some goods were reported to have been looted at a local shop and at a homestead.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) condemned the violence.

“ZLHR condemns this unacceptable, violent, inhuman, dehumanising and degrading treatment of people, which has no place in a civilized society,” the organisation stated.

“The deplorable acts of violence by supporters of ZANU PF party are extremely concerning considering that they are happening ahead of general elections scheduled for 2023.”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said it had opened investigations.

Polls in Zimbabwe are synonymous with violence since independence in 1980.

ZANU-PF has been in power during the period.

– CAJ News