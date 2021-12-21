Komphela secures partnership with fast food outlet

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A LEADING fast food franchise has confirmed a partnership with Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach and motivational speaker, Steve Komphela, to promote self-care.

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), the chicken outlet, is making the most of Komphela’s popularity as a self-care advocate, who is always ready to share his insights on the need to prioritise health.

The former Bafana Bafana captain is popular for that in the game and social media platforms.

In the Ziphathe Grand campaign that Komphela participates in, he shares his self-care advice and his secret to success, looking after oneself.

“There is only one of you, refresh your perspective,” Komphela said.

Besides being a fitness fanatic, the 54-year-old is widely known for his colourful words.

“The worst mistake is to think you’re healthy because of your good physical standing only,” he stated in his latest social media post.

“Wrong! Complete health is wellness of all four: Physical, Mental, Emotional, Spiritual being. Anyone of those missing in your attempt of being healthy? Be worried. Your health is all four,” Komphela said.

Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director KFC South Africa, believes Komphela is an apt choice for the campaign.

“Partnering with Steve was a natural fit,” Limbada said.

“He is a voice for the people just as we are a brand for the people, and we hope that his wise words remind people that small breaks are just as important as the grind.”

The ZiphatheGrand social media drive garnered almost 19 million impressions and over 11 500 engagements across social media.

– CAJ News