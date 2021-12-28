President, PM spat deepens Somalia crisis

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THERE is widespread apprehension over the deepening crisis in Somalia.

The situation has escalated after President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed suspended the prime minister’s powers amid allegations had acquired land fraudulently.

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble responded by ordering the armed forces to be placed under his command.

This is the latest in a long-running spat between the two politicians.

International partners stated they were following with deep concern the current situation and political developments.

“We call on Somalia’s leaders to put the country’s interests first, to de-escalate rising political tensions, and to refrain from provocation or use of force that could undermine peace and stability,” the partners stated.

They include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Sudan, Sweden, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

They have repeatedly expressed growing concern over procedural irregularities and delays in the Somali electoral process.

The delays are contrary to the 2020 and 2021 agreements.

Presidential elections were scheduled to be held in Somalia after ongoing parliamentary elections, which were slated to be over by December 24.

Yet only over 20 of 275 lawmakers had been elected, it emerged.

– CAJ News