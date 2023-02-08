Proposed SA Tourism Tottenham deal under probe

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Tourism Board has confirmed investigations into its divisive, proposed partnership with English football side, Tottenham Hotspur.

In-house discussions were leaked to the media before the board consulted stakeholders.

“The SA Tourism Board has deliberated and resolved that a forensic investigation on the leaking of the SA Tourism Board discussions be conducted,” the board stated.

SA Tourism said it had also noted the media reports on the issue of the interim Chief Financial Officer, Johan van der Walt, who reportedly has ties to the agency that could cash in on the R1-billion (57 029 000) Spurs sponsorship deal.

“It has been resolved that the matter be investigated,” SA Tourism stated.

“The SA Tourism board is committed to the speedy resolution of both these matters.”

The mandate of the organisation is to market South Africa as a domestic and international leisure tourism and business events destination.

– CAJ News