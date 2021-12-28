UN peacekeepers oust Central African rebels

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations have driven out scores of militants from the southern Central African Republic (CAR).

Members of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSCA) ousted around 200 radicals in the embattled town of Boyo.

The militants from the Muslim extremist Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC) have been dislodged following operations launched on Saturday.

Nepalese and Mauritanian battalions supported ground efforts, forcing the UPC combatants to vacate the town.

They had taken over numerous homes, including the mayor’s residence.

The UN mission drew attention to more than a dozen civilian fatalities on December 6 and 7 in Boyo, which also prompted the displacement of nearly 1 500 people.

MINUSCA has warned UPC against any attempt to re-occupy Boyo and reaffirmed its determination to ensure the protection of communities in accordance with its mandate.

“Our reinforcements are already in place and we are warning the elements of the UPC against any return to the city,” stated Mankeur Ndiaye, UN Special Representative in CAR and Head of MINUSCA.

One of the world’s poorest countries, the CAR descended into conflict in 2013 when then-President Francois Bozize was ousted by a rebel coalition drawn largely from the Muslim minority.

The coup triggered bloodbath between the Muslim militias and Christian elements.

Rebels launched a new offensive against President Faustin-Archange Touadera’s government at elections in December 2020.

He was re-elected.

– CAJ News