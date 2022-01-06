Mauritius recognised for upholding migrants’ rights

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – THE Human Rights Committee has rated Mauritius highly for the treatment of asylum seekers, refugees and stateless person residing in its territory.

It twice received an “A” rating during the 2021 follow-up processes for implementing the recommendations pertaining to its response to the above.

Alan Ganoo, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, said this was a matter of pride for the country.

He said Mauritius had been commended equally for measures as regards juvenile justice including training of police officers to handle cases relating to juvenile justice.

The minister attributed the recognition to the work undertaken by the National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-Up, which was set up in 2017.

Mauritius ratified the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) in 1973 and submitted its last periodic report in 2016.

The Human Rights Committee is the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the ICCPR by its state parties.

States parties are obliged to submit regular reports to the committee on how the rights are being implemented.

– CAJ News