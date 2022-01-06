Nigeria petroleum board appointed

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the board and management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo will chair the board.

Mele Kolo Kyari is the Chief Executive Officer and Umar Ajiya, the Chief Financial Officer.

Other board members are Lami Ahmed, Pius Akinyelure, Mallam Mohammed Lawal, Constance Harry Marshal, Henry Obih and Tajudeen Umar.

The board has been constituted in accordance with the Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

Buhari had last September written the Senate on the administrative structure amendments to the Act, which included appointment of non-executive board

members, removal of the Ministries of Petroleum and Finance from the board and appointment of executive directors.

Established in 1977, NNPC is the oil corporation through which the federal government regulates and participates in the country’s petroleum industry.

Nigeria produces the most crude oil by any country in the continent.

– CAJ News