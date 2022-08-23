Zimbabwe grows its MICE tourism industry

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is in a drive to create awareness on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

ZTA held a luncheon for the country’s top corporate executives, in collaboration with the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) to engage on incentive travel.

The objective of the event in Harare was to educate corporate executives on the incentive travel strategy which entails rewarding and recognizing excellent performance and loyalty of employees thereby benefiting the employer through improved productivity.

Winnie Muchanyuka, ZTA’s Chief Executive, noted the organisation’s drive to entice corporates to embrace the concept of incentivising or motivating their employees and partners through adopting travel.

Muchanyuka also reiterated on how incentive travel is a critical subset of the MICE industry.

Businessman and Victoria Falls Destination Management Company owner, Kumbi Chiweshe, also spoke on incentive travel while MAZ Vice President, Emiliah Mabika applauded the ZTA for engaging with corporates directly.

MICE tourism is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together.

– CAJ News