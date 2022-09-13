Namibia the next frontier in mining and energy

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA has been identified as a key growth market in the mining and energy sectors within sub-Saharan Africa in the medium term.

This is due to an overall improvement in the outlook for the sectors, thanks to stronger commodity prices, rapid advancements in technology-driven innovation and a more supportive local regulatory environment.

Robert Makunike, Country Operations Manager for Namibia at International SOS, said these coupled with a growing sustainability agenda in the sector open up substantial opportunities for them given that they have been supporting oil and gas clients in meeting their stringent requirements in Namibia over the years.

“From a sustainability point of view, we help organisations meet their health and safety requirements; we support them in their Duty of Care agenda, and in implementing public health programmes that positively impact the communities around the project site,” he said.

International SOS first established a presence in Namibia in 2001 following the merger of Medical Rescue International, which had been providing emergency medical services in Namibia since 1993, and Aeromed, which had operated in the country since 1995.

After establishing a permanent presence in the country, supporting both onshore and offshore clients in Namibia, the amalgamated firm provided emergency medical support and emergency assistance evacuation services to numerous mining and oil and gas clients across the country.

However, a combination of factors, including a slowdown in economic activity due to the pandemic, resulted in constrained business activity and a contraction in new business opportunities in the region.

International SOS has identified resurgence in exploration within the booming energy sector, fuelled by constrained global supply for gas and oil and rising demand for greener energy sources such as hydrogen and uranium, as major catalysts for business expansion in the country.

“Moreover, since the pandemic, organisations have also had to find and adopt new ways of operating, ensuring business continuity and protecting their workforce,” added Makunike.

– CAJ News