DHL expansion lifts SADC export infrastructure

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE expansion to Zimbabwe by DHL Global Forwarding is hailed as a boost for export infrastructure in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) bloc.

The leading international air, ocean, and road freight services provider will give local and regional businesses within SADC instant access to global markets.

DHL Global Forwarding has set up a legal entity currently employing eight graduate trainees with an office in Harare.

The new entity comprises a full suite of technology solutions and market knowledge to successfully address the challenges faced by the country’s freight forwarding and logistics industry.

“Zimbabwe is on the cusp of strong economic growth, and we believe our new offering is well-timed to help the country achieve this,” said Shuvai Mugadza, Country Manager, DHL Global Forwarding Zimbabwe.

“Our deep knowledge of the SADC and other markets on the African continent will be invaluable to our clients as they prepare for global expansion,” the executive added.

The expansion to Zimbabwe is against the backdrop of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), which aims to create the world’s largest FTA by connecting 1,3 billion people across 54 countries.

“We are confident that with DHL Global Forwarding Zimbabwe, logistics will not let Africa down,” Mugadza said.

According to SADC figures, traffic for landlocked countries in the region will increase to 50 million tonnes, swelling nearly three-fold to 148 million tonnes by 2040.

Port traffic will expand from 92 million tonnes to 500 million tonnes by 2027.

– CAJ News