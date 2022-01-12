MTN beefs up SA executive team

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa has appointed Michele Gamberini as its new Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO).

The appointment is effective February 1. He succeeds Giovanni Chiarelli.

Megan Nicholas has been appointed Managing Director for MTN Supersonic, the network provider’s fibre and broadband internet service provider.

That appointment is effective January 1.

Gamberini joins from Telecom Italia where he gained 25 years of experience across the business at TIM Italy and most recently in the position of Global Group CTIO.

He has worked in Greece, Italy and Spain.

“As we work toward our Ambition2025 strategy which is anchored on building the largest and most valuable platform business, I believe that Gamberini’s wealth of experience will have a notable contribution towards enhancing our technology functions as well as providing a network that is second to none to all South Africans,” said MTN SA’s Chief Executive Officer, Charles Molapisi.

Currently General Manager for Residential at MTN South Africa, Nicholas’s internal appointment is to ensure continuous customer growth in the residential market, of which MTN aspires to own 30 percent market share across all technologies by 2025.

“I am very excited to be leading the execution against our 2025 strategy to ‘own the home’, and I believe that Supersonic is an important contributor to achieving that ambition,” said Nicholas.

– CAJ News