Computer literacy scheme a success in Lesotho

from RETHABILE SELLO in Leribe, Lesotho

LERIBE – SOME 2 000 individuals have benefitted from a project run by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) to increase computer literacy in Lesotho.

The programme, which started in 2013, is an initiative of Help Lesotho.

Most beneficiaries are school pupils and youth bearing the brunt of unemployment in the Southern African country.

Thato Lets’ela, Help Lesotho Senior Officer for Youth, said reaching out to 2 000 people was a major stepping stone in the development of computer literacy in the northern district of Leribe and the entire nation.

She indicated that the programme would contribute towards cutting down unemployment rate in the country, with some individuals having been employed after acquiring the computer skills.

Lets’ela said the computer programme helped fill the huge gap of computer literacy in primary and high schools by preparing the youth for tertiary level.

“Most take a long time at tertiary institutions trying to catch up using the computer and this affects their studies,” she stated.

She elaborated that the programme also accommodated individuals from private companies and government departments so as to improve their work performance.

Among beneficiaries are police officers.

As a selection criterion, the project requires the ability to read and write, regardless of level of education.

BaSotho people, who benefitted from a technology initiative – Help Lesotho. Photo, TechLesotho

The programme is free but M250 is required to cater for the graduation ceremony.

The duration of the programme is two months, comprising modules that include Typing Speed, Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Help Lesotho was incepted in 2004 with a view to empower vulnerable children, youth and grandmothers through its education, leadership development and psycho-social support programmes and partnerships

– CAJ News