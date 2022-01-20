American sanctions on Cuba, Zimbabwe slammed

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – CUBA’S top envoy to Zimbabwe has denounced the sanctions imposed on the two countries by the United States.

Carmelina Ramírez Rodríguez, Cuba’s Ambassador in the Southern African country, was speaking in an interview with state media.

She condemned the US economic blockade against the Caribbean island, dating back to 1958. It is the most enduring trade embargo in modern history.

The blockade was intensified with more than 240 measures adopted by the Donald Trump administration and supported by the current president, Joe Biden.

Rodríguez equally slammed the White House and the West for the sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

These have been in place since the early 2000 over alleged human rights violations and electoral fraud by Harare, an allegation Zimbabwe vehemently disputed.

Government and critics however believe this persecution is in retribution to the land reform programme implemented to address colonial imbalances.

The United Nations (UN) has previously censored the imposition of these restrictions against the two countries.

The Cuban envoy highlighted the historical ties between her nation and Zimbabwe, which started before the latter’s independence in 1980 and are prevailing to this day.

She highlighted the good state of bilateral cooperation in the health and education sectors.

Rodríguez also expressed interest in expanding to other spheres of interest.

– CAJ News