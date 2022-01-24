Huawei named top employer in multiple markets

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has been named a Top Employer in South Africa for a fifth year running.

The Top Employers Institute, the global authority on excellence in people practices, determined the accolade.

At an awards ceremony held this week, Huawei also received accreditation as Continental HQ Top Employer for 2022 in Sub Saharan Africa.

In addition to South Africa, Huawei also received the prestigious award in Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia.

Huawei believes coming at a time when COVID-19 has disrupted life and working conditions for people around the world, the award underlines the work it has done to ensure its employees across the region feel valued and cared for.

“Throughout the pandemic, Huawei ensured that its employees were a top priority and placed an even greater emphasis on their well-being,” said Huawei South Africa Human Resources Director, Daniel Jiang.

The official said this, together with its other initiatives to build a strong pipeline of local ICT talent, helped cement Huawei’s position as an ICT employer of choice.

“Huawei South Africa is incredibly proud to receive this award, which reflects our commitment and continued focus towards improving HR best practices within South Africa,” Jiang added.

The Top Employers Institute programme, established over 30 years ago, has certified over 1 857 organisations in 123 countries/regions.

These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 8 million employees globally.

David Plink, Top Employers Institute Chief Executive Officer, said the past two years had impacted organisations across the world but Huawei continued to show that it prioritised maintaining excellent people practices in their workplace.

“In the past year, they continued to meet the challenges of the wider world of work while working determinedly to positively impact the lives of their workforce,” Plink said of Huawei.

– CAJ News