SA Tourism spearheads sector’s revival

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African Tourism is running quality assurance and capacity building workshops to promote the recovery and development of the sector.

Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA), a business unit of South African Tourism, is running the workshops.

The objectives of the workshops are to re-educate tourism trade on the value of Quality Assurance as a key pillar of tourism recovery.

They aim to encourage tourism establishments to grade through the use of available incentive programmes and the benefits thereof to properties.

Best known as the custodians of tourism quality assurance and service excellence, TGCSA is mandated to promote the star grading of sector establishments.

This is to ensure that South Africa remains a destination of choice that achieves the highest level of quality assurance, promotes optimal value for money and gives ‘customer expectation’ the focus it requires.

“We introduced these workshops with the aim to support the tourism industry during this recovery period,” said Amanda Kotze-Nhlapo, Acting Chief Quality Assurance Officer at TGCSA.

She said being associated with a well-known quality assurance body, such as the TGCSA, has an impact on how customers view businesses.

“Star rating assures consumers of the quality of our product and the expectation of a quality assured experience,” Kotze-Nhlapo explained.

The workshops will end in March.

– CAJ News