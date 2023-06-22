October Festival to market Kariba destination

from OBERT SIAMILANDU in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – ORGANISERS of Kariba October Festival have said they will continue using the event to market Kariba as a tourist destination.

This year’s event will run from 20-22 October and will open with a pre-party followed by boat cruise, game drives, parasailing, fishing among other activities.

Various surprise artistes will grace the event, which will be hosted by Zim Events, a registered company under the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Zim Events, which boasts of a track record of organizing successful events, were behind Power FM’s birthday party on February 1 2020, uptown and ghetto link incorporating boozers convention on November 28, 2019.

Previously, the Kariba event was hosted under the theme, Zim Events Kariba boat cruise and Beach party in 2018 and Glow party in 2020 respectively.

The successful transformation and launch of the rebranded Kariba October Festival was made in 2021.

On all occasions, Zim Events managed to attract a full house on the Zambezi trader boat cruise. The boat has a carrying capacity of 200 people on board.

There was also a 100 per cent occupancy at Caribbea Bay resort and Tamarind Resort respectively with other guests overflowing to other accommodation facilities in Kariba.

Zim Events organiser and director Bernard Chambati Tuesday said Zim Events’ long term strategy was to develop KOF to become an annual festival recognized locally and internationally.

KOF mainly targets the youthful Zimbabweans, the working class and informally employed middle class who have disposable income to spend on vacation.

Social groups in the form of active boozers clubs and other informal groups that are willing to be introduced to recreational activities are also welcome.

The festival has mainly been aimed at attracting and promoting domestic tourism.

“Going forward it will attract more international tourists, boat cruisers and other stakeholders.

“This year we intend to have more activities and a big musical concert that will incorporate upcoming and established musicians in Kariba,” Chambati said.

– CAJ News