Bullies slammed on Safer Internet Day

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africa’s Internet Service Providers’ Association (ISPA) has joined the call for a worldwide web free of cyber bullying.

ISPA also denounces other pressing online issues impacting on most vulnerable citizens.

The call comes ahead of the Safer Internet Day (SID), marked on February 8.

“Together for a better Internet” is the theme of this year’s SID, which has become a landmark event in the global online safety calendar over the past 19 years.

“As the primary learning tool for growing numbers of young people around the globe, the internet simply has to become safer,” said André van der Walt, ISPA Chairperson.

“ISPA calls on South African parents, teachers, the media and others with the means to spread the online safety message to get involved on 8 February and for the rest of the year.”

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) is the South African SID Committee member that leads SID activities in the country.

SID is celebrated in over 200 countries worldwide.

ISPA is a non-profit company and recognised internet industry representative body with some 205 Internet Service Provider (ISP) members.

– CAJ News