Mahlakapese tackles Lesotho self-catering scarcity

from RETHABILE SELLO in Leribe, Lesotho

LERIBE, (CAJ News) – THE expansion of the Mahlakapese River Resort in Leribe area of Lesotho is poised to address the lack of self-catering accommodation in this remote area.

The facility in Ha Setene, which is undergoing refurbishment, is targeting international and domestic tourists, with the ultimate aim of growing tourism and the economy of the country.

Located at the road intersection from Maputsoe and Hlotse, along the Hlotse River and on the way to Katse dam, it offers more facilities than the Mahlakapese Lodge.

The refurbishment of Mahlakapese River Resort, previously government property, commenced mid-2020 and is set for completion in the next three months.

Mats’eliso Mokuoane, the proprietor of the resort, explained the hotel is the answer to tourists’ demand for self-catering accommodation in a remote area.

“This kind of service is going to help grow tourism in Leribe. We have been aware that tourists are prone to attraction places than food during their visits,” she said Mokuoane in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“The resort is spacious and free noise area,” Mokuoane stated.

It also offers a business opportunity to the residents of Ha Setene, where unemployment is high.

Locals would be allowed to place and sell Basotho handmade products and services to the tourists.

Offering four star services, the resort is different from Mahlakapese Lodge in that it also offers a steam room, curio shop, nail bar, spar, sonar, aupare house and swimming pool facilities.

Mahlakapese River Resort is on the route to Bokong Nature Reserve, boasting the Lepaqoa Waterfall. It is also a four-by-four route to Afriski, the only skiing resort in Lesotho.

In the west, Leribe borders on the Free State Province of South Africa.

– CAJ News