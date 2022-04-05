Emirates ramps up connections to Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – EMIRATES is scaling up its operations in Mauritius to cope with rising demand.

From July, it will be operating twice daily flights on its flagship A380 aircraft.

Emirates currently operates daily flights to Mauritius on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

In line with rising demand, the airline will be scaling up operations from daily to nine weekly flights between April 9 and the end of June.

It will then move up to double daily flights from July.

Emirates’ second daily flight will provide an important boost to tourism to the Indian Ocean island destination, which has now relaxed entry restrictions for travellers.

The additional flight will also provide more choice in flight timings and seamless connectivity to customers from markets across Europe, Americas and the Middle East looking to travel to Mauritius.

Emirates reports that the A380 experience remains a customer favourite offering 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 426 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class.

There is also the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa.

Emirates is currently in its 20th year of operations to Mauritius.

– CAJ News