AVON, the top-selling fragrance brand globally2, launches Attraction Game For Him and For Her, created to turn you on Applying neuroscience to fragrance development, Avon’s latest fragrance launch is proven to elicit feelings of pleasure

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 14th FEBRUARY 2022, –/ Centre for African Journalists (CAJ News) – DO you love the thrill of the chase? Crave the exhilarating game of attraction? Then look no further than Avon’s latest fragrance… introducing Attraction Game.

Created in collaboration with renowned fragrance house Firmenich, Avon’s latest fragrance was developed using ingredients found to elicit feelings of pleasure1. Through neuroscientific studies (fMRI), the ingredients found in Attraction Game For Him & For Her has been proven to elicit feelings of pleasure1. Meet Avon’s first fragrance that uses neuroscience to up your attraction game!

According to new research, 3 in 5 (64%) women in the UK admit a partner’s fragrance choice can make them more attractive³. This new fragrance – from the world’s best-selling fragrance brand² – goes one step further, with its unique blend of olfactive that are proven to tempt your senses.

Featuring a powerful shared hypnotic accord, the Attraction Game fragrances contain ingredients shown to elicit pleasure, stimulate the mind and tempt the senses. The two irresistible new scents for him and her join Avon’s Attraction fragrance family this Valentine’s Day.

Alongside Attraction Original’s signature rich and warm woody notes, Attraction Game For Him and Attraction Game For Her both feature a fresh pear and spicy pepper opening, and a dark chocolate note at the heart.

Attraction Game For Him explores fresh and warm tension, offering a familiar masculine structure with a modern sensual approach. Attraction Game For Her features a sparkling fresh fruitiness on top, contrasted by a floral sophistication. They both leave a long-lasting trail of mystery and magnetism, providing undeniable attraction hour after hour.

Don’t leave your chances to Cupid’s arrow on February 14th – make your move with Avon’s most seductive and irresistible fragrance yet. Will it be love at first scent? Attraction Game for Him and Her launched on the 1st of February for just R299. Available exclusively via Avon Representatives and at www.avon.co.za.

