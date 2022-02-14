SA govt, business must unite for job creation

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has advocated for collaboration between government and the private sector to create jobs in South Africa.

The call comes as the country battles its worst unemployment.

Last week, addressing the nation, the president seemed to suggest it was the private sector’s role to create jobs, and government only needed to ensure a conducive environment.

On Monday, he clarified his sentiments.

“As we work to grow our economy and create employment, there is much debate about the relative roles of the state and business in pursuing these goals,” Ramaphosa said.

He mentioned some people had suggested South Africa must make a choice between a developmental state and a vibrant, expanding private sector that drives growth and employment.

“The reality is that we need both,” said Ramaphosa.

“We need a capable developmental state and a dynamic and agile private sector. We need them to work together and complement each other.”

South Africa’s official unemployment rate was 34,9 percent in the third quarter of 2021.

– CAJ News