MTN to the rescue of Uganda flood victims

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – THE MTN Foundation has contributed 51,2 million Shillings (US$14 486) to victims of mudslides and floods in western Uganda.

Inclement weather has battered the town of Kisoro.

MTN has donated the funds to the Uganda Red Cross.

“We have always had a relationship with MTN in supporting disaster-affected communities in Uganda,” said Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Secretary-General.

“Seeing MTN coming through to support the Kisoro community is a very great gesture considering the challenging times of COVID-19.”

Kwesiga noted they delivered relief within 12 hours, supporting between 300 and 800 families this past weekend.

“We trust that the Red Cross will do a great job,” MTN General Manager for Corporate Affairs, Enid Edroma, endorsed.

Charles Komaketch, representing the office of the Prime Minister, appreciated MTN and Red Cross.

“MTN supports the people of Uganda when disasters occur,” Komaketch said.

– CAJ News