France lifts travel bans against Mauritius

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – FRANCE’S lifting of travel restrictions against Mauritius is a major boost to tourism revival in the island nation.

France has moved Mauritius to its “green list” after the latter implemented a comprehensive health protocol to safely welcome vaccinated travellers in the country.

French Secretary of State for Tourism, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, confirmed the decision, which has been welcomed in Mauritius.

“The decision to add Mauritius to the green list is a very positive signal,” the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) stated.

Countries listed in the “green” category are considered by France as destinations where the coronavirus is not actively circulating and where no worrying variants have been detected.

Therefore, France does not require any compelling reason, quarantine or negative COVID-19 test upon return.

“This encouraging decision is further strengthened by the measures announced yesterday by the Prefecture of Reunion Island to ease travel restrictions with Mauritius,” MTPA stated.

To travel to Mauritius, French visitors must provide proof of a complete vaccination schedule at least 14 days prior to travel and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Vaccinated travellers will not undergo any particular formality upon their return to France and will only have to present a complete vaccination schedule.

Vaccination in Mauritius began in late January 2021. To date, more than 74 percent of the 1,275 million population has been fully vaccinated.

– CAJ News