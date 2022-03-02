More censure of alleged racism in Ukraine

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE South African Communist Party (SACP) has condemned alleged racism and racial prejudice against Africans fleeing Ukraine following the conflict with Russia.

SACP voiced concern after it was reported whites were being prioritised in the evacuation. Blacks have reportedly been pushed back.

Alex Mashilo, SACP spokesperson, expressed the party’s solidarity with the affected African people and their families.

He called on the African Union (AU) and African governments to take active steps within the framework of international law to secure the safety of the African people “and ensure that they arrive home alive.”

“The United Nations must not be silent about the racist conduct but must investigate and deal with it in pursuit of its “Fight Racism” programme towards eliminating racism and its material basis,” Masilo said.

AU earlier denounced the allegations of racism.

The crisis between Russia and Ukraine has degenerated into full scale war.

Ukraine has dismissed the reports of racial discrimination as “disinformation” perpetrated by Russia.

– CAJ News