Eleanor grounds Air Mauritius flights

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – AIR Mauritius is bearing the brunt of the tropical storm Eleanor, the latest such phenomenon on the Indian Ocean.

The carrier has announced that flights departing from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and London Gatwick to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport (MRU) in Mauritius were canceled on Wednesday.

The flight from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa has been brought forward from 09h25 to 06h00.

Further cancellations, delays and rescheduling of flights are likely over the coming days.

Air Mauritius has offered all passengers traveling through February 29 the opportunity to change their flight to another on the same route before March 31, free of charge.

“Air Mauritius is monitoring the evolution of tropical storm Eleanor and is preparing for the resumption of flights in order to transport its passengers to their destination as quickly as possible,” it stated.

Eleanor was on Wednesday tracking south-southwestward in the western Indian Ocean to the northeast of Mauritius.

Forecast models indicate the system will strengthen into a severe tropical storm as it continues to track south-southwestward before passing to the east of Mauritius’ main island on Thursday (today).

It is projected to weaken back to a moderate tropical storm on Friday before turning to track west-northwestward and dissipating after passing south of Reunion around Saturday to Sunday.

Analysts noted sustained heavy rainfall could trigger flooding in low-lying areas and those with easily overwhelmed drainage systems.

Flight disruptions at regional airports and temporary closures of ports are possible.

There are warnings of insect and waterborne diseases, such as cholera, dengue fever and malaria.

– CAJ News