Green optical networks key to viable digital economy

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – COMPANIES across all industries must utilise latest innovations to ensure they operate sustainably as the world looks to avert the worst of the climate crisis.

It will be crucial particularly for the information and communications technology (ICT) industry to make use of green optical networks.

That was among the key messages at the Green All-Optical Network Forum 2022 hosted by IDATE, a well-known French research and analysis organisation.

At the summit, all parties called for accelerating the construction of green optical networks.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, released the Green Intelligent OptiX Network based on the value proposition of “More Bits, Less Watts.”

It aims to promote the green development of society through technological innovation.

Rain, the South African 5G network provider, outlined how it has worked to ensure that its network, which makes substantial use of Huawei equipment and infrastructure, are as sustainable as possible.

Dave Kruger, Head of Transmission and IP at Rain, pointed out that doing so not only ensures that the network is reliable and has lower latency but is also more energy-efficient.

“By keeping as much of the network as possible optical, you also make it greener,” he said, pointing out that optical networks use much less energy than their electronic counterparts.

All-optical networks are the most energy-saving and efficient among all ICT infrastructure networks.

Combined with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), they will be key to ensuring that as industries continue to embrace digital transformation, they are be able to do so sustainably and in a way that helps protect the planet’s future.

Kruger added that the design of the network further enhanced its green credentials.

“By adopting a flat architecture with aggregation rings connecting to core rings, we were able to create a highly efficient network,” he said.

Kruger said they had many access networks connecting to the core network and comparing to the traditional system, it translates to around a 67 percent reduction in space.

“That means less cavities, lower power use, and the network is therefore greener,” he said.

Jin said the value of Huawei Green Intelligent OptiX Network for operators lies in greatly reducing network power consumption.

“At the same time, we are committed to accelerating the green development of various industries through continuous innovation and upgrade of ICT technologies,” Jin added.

– CAJ News