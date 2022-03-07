Zimbabwe hospital receives vital machinery

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Group Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A DONATION of medical equipment to a hospital in the high density suburb of Chitungwiza is a major boost following perennial problems in Zimbabwe’s health sector.

Medway Medical Supplies, a company based in South Africa and Zimbabwe, donated the items to Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Medway, in partnership with ARI Medical Technology from China, commissioned a Mobile Digital Radiography X-Ray machine, electrocardiograph (ECG) machines and 18 wheelchairs.

However the spotlight was on the X-Ray machine.

“Today is just but a little step forward towards our mission,” said Anesuishe Mabhurukwa, representative of Medway Medical Supplies.

The official said their goal was to play their part in ensuring that all Zimbabweans, especially those in marginalized communities, gained access to state of the art medical equipment and resources by providing relevant institutions with affordable, high quality, state of the art equipment that meet international standards.

“The first step in fighting any pandemic, future or present, is to ensure that our doctors and nurses have the right tools for the job,” Mabhurukwa said.

The radiographers and procurement officers for Chitungwiza Central Hospital as well as engineers who installed the Mobile Digital Radiography X-Ray Machine on behalf of Medway, were present.

The Ari 5100 Radiography X-Ray machine is a state-of-the-art digital mobile machine with technological advancements that are current with global standards.

The machine is able to be transported and operated by a single individual ensuring that patients with mobility issues can get quality diagnosis without further strain to possible injury.

Its digital technology ensures real time processing and data capturing on the spot, producing high quality detailed film.

Its security software ensures that only authorized personal can access the machine and use it, ensuring its own security and safeguarding excess exposure to radiation.

Medway Medical Supplies specialises in distributing medical and laboratory equipment, products, spares, consumables and accessories.

It has distribution licences from global companies based in Brazil, China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States.

– CAJ News