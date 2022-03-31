Revival of M23 rebels worries UN

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) has denounced the resurgence of the March 23 Movement (M23) activities in the tri-border area between Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda and Uganda.

Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, also bemoaned the impact of violence by armed groups on civilian populations.

His sentiments follow the death of eight peacekeepers in a helicopter crash east of the DRC.

Their bodies were found during a search and rescue operation launched by the UN mission in the country (MONUSCO).

The helicopter, operated by the Pakistani contingent, was on a reconnaissance mission in the Tshanzu area of North Kivu, where clashes have broken out in recent days between the M23 and the Armed Forces (FARDC).

It is believed the M23 shot down the chopper.

“An investigation is underway,” said a spokesperson of Guterres.

The Secretary-General expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and to the Governments of Pakistan, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Serbia whose troops are among the victims.

M23 had been in operation between 2012 and 2013 when it signed a peace agreement with the government of then-president, Joseph Kabila.

– CAJ News