Zulu joins Swahili in Microsoft translator platform

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – ZULU, South Africa’s most widely-spoken language, has been added to Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services Translator.

It joins Swahili as the latest African language to be supported.

Microsoft plans to add more of the continent’s most widely spoken languages.

The addition of Zulu enables text and documents to be translated to and from the language across the entire Microsoft ecosystem of products and services.

“This support – which has been added for over 100 languages and dialects worldwide – means that more people are able to connect and that language will become a seamless feature of using technology,” said Siya Madyibi, Executive Director: Corporate, External and Legal Affairs at Microsoft South Africa.

Madyibi said as the benefits and value of translation support become more evident, particularly for African languages, Microsoft would see capabilities being rolled out for more of the continent’s languages.

This is anticipated to ultimately help break down language barriers and help more people connect with each other and technology in a way that empowers them.

Zulu is one of South Africa’s 11 official languages.

The Zulu people are the largest ethnic group and nation in South Africa with an estimated 10–12 million people living mainly in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

– CAJ News